Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TPTX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 5,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

