Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Acquired by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics comprises about 2.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $31,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

