Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turing.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Turing stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,330. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

