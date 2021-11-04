Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $41.50 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,800. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $928.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

