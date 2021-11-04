Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$51.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$50.27. The stock has a market cap of C$11.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.33.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

