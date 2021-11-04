Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 86,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.