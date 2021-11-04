Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $903,000 Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 519,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 207,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $3,441,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $590.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

