Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of TrueCar worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 473.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,020,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

