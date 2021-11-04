Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,047,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 169.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

