TTC Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

