Truist Securities Cuts Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $44.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

UPLD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of UPLD traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,548. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $789.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

