Truist Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $274.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $215.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

ETSY stock traded up $31.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,943. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

