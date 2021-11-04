TrueFi Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $338.66 million and $20.26 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00236265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00099109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004196 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.