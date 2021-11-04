TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0032 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $297,192.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00247207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

