Tribe Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $435.58 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00238136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00097041 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

