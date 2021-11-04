Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 176,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

