Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Trading Down 3.6%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

About Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

