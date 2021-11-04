Treat DAO (TREAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,484.00

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00088218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00101791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,497.57 or 0.07322423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.90 or 0.99975546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

