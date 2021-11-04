TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,722. The firm has a market cap of $842.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

