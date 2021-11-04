TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,722. The firm has a market cap of $842.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $49.50.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.