Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. 66,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $631.44 million, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transcat by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

