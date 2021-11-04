Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.