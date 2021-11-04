Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 31,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

OPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

