Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.
FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.78. 31,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.