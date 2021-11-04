Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,526 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,606% compared to the average volume of 617 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

CRDL stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

