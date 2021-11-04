Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 23,801 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,078% compared to the average volume of 2,020 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,571. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

