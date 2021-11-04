Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.18 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.670 EPS.

TVTY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 7,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,633. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 389.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

