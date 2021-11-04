Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.670 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

TVTY stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,582. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.