Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 806,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,672,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tilray has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

