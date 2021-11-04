Tiger King Market Capitalization Hits $164.55 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 188.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market cap of $164.55 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00075302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00101759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,359.18 or 0.99807561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,536.16 or 0.07260254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022251 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.