Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.53

Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 7744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

THRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,822,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

