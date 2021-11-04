The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $30.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 124,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 320,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 379,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 188,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 27.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

