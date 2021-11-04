The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.96

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$90.96 and last traded at C$90.87, with a volume of 482979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$90.42.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.73.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300007 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.