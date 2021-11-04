The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $317.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

