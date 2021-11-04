The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.70.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

