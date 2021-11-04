The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 305,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 142,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAX. Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in The Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

