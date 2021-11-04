The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) were down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 305,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 142,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Several research firms recently issued reports on REAX. Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Real Brokerage in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAX. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in The Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
About The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
