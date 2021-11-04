The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

TPFG stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Property Franchise Group has a one year low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a one year high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.90.

In other news, insider Richard Wilson Martin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21). Also, insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,460 ($7,133.52).

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

