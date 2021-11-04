The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,759,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,975 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,721,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.78. 149,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

