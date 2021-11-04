The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.