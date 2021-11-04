The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Satori Capital, Llc Sells 32,094 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. 264,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

