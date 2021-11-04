The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $176.56. 618,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,830. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.54. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.12 and a 52-week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

