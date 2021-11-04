The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,579.50.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG traded up $66.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,502.01. 14,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,516. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 248.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,397.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2,305.32. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,674.80 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.