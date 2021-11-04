The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00024736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00254377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 469.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

