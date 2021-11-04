The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL opened at $340.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.01. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.46 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.