The Eastern Company (EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Eastern stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Eastern has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Eastern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of The Eastern worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

