The Eastern Company (EML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 15th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
The Eastern stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Eastern has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.
The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.24%.
About The Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.
