The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.99

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 50863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

