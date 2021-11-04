The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.95

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.95 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 115.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,583,340 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

