Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 2,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

