Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 60,067 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $18.16.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.
About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
