Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 60,067 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $18.16.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.