Tellor Price Up 26.6% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Tellor has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $63.25 or 0.00103270 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $127.97 million and $43.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00242035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,106,443 coins and its circulating supply is 2,023,469 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

