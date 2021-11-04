Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives $22.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

TGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

TGLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

