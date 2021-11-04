TD Securities Trims Cameco (TSE:CCO) Target Price to C$39.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$33.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.19. The company has a market cap of C$13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$34.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.35%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

